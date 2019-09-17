This £4m Hampshire mansion comes with its own lake and farm land

Have you ever dreamed if owning acres of beautiful Hampshire countryside and being able to stroll down to your own lake for a spot of fishing?

Well that idyllic dream could become a reality now that the Oast House is available on the market.

The fishing lake which comes with Oast House

Described as a rare opportunity this Grade II listed home in the hamlet of Hartley Mauditt near Selborne on the northern reaches of the South Downs National Park.

Whilst enjoying a beautiful and exceptionally tranquil countryside location with the lifestyle and recreation opportunities that affords, The Oast House is close to excellent shops, restaurants and major transport links.

As well as the Grade II listed property it comes with a three bedroom bungalow that’s ideal for a farm manager’s residence and a large agricultural storage barn in addition to two holiday lettings properties.

The Oast House also has a barn with 10 loose boxes and a tack room and is set at the top of 80 acres of land with 67 acres of pasture and more than nine acres of woodland.

It also has a large spring-fed fishing lake – where a 6lb pound trout was caught in 2018.

The property itself comes with three double bedrooms, two en suite bath/shower rooms, vaulted drawing room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room with Aga.

It also has a substantial guest wing which includes a galleried sitting room, dining room, meeting room, cloakroom, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, artist studio with shower room, double open fronted garage with mudroom and storage space.

The two holiday let cottages, called Pheasant Loft and Swallows Rest, are popular and provide an established income stream,but also can be occupied by seasonal workers.

Andrew Bays, of BCM in Winchester, said: ‘Opportunities such as The Oast House rarely appear on the open market.

‘It is in one of the most stunning parts of southern England that is steeped in history.

‘The views from the house and land are some of the finest in Hampshire and far-reaching in parts. It is a uniquely beautiful and tranquil location, ideal for anyone with countryside and nature interests.

‘The land has level large grazing paddocks to the north of the farm and then slopes down in a southerly direction to more traditional paddocks with interspersed lakes.

‘The steep wooded hangers with valley fields below lend themselves to game shooting; a quality shoot has operated over the land for many years in tandem with neighbours. The sporting rights are in hand.

‘The current owner has diversified into a number of non-farming income streams and there is further potential for equestrian or polo while the lower land has been grazed for cattle, sheep, and horses. The spring-fed lakes provide fishing or holiday / leisure opportunities.’

The guide price for Oast House is £4 million. For more information, contact BCM Rural Property Specialists on 01962 763900.