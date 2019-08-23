1.9 million house in Northney, Hayling Island. Picture: Fine and Country

This amazing Hayling Island mansion has its own hot tub – and it could be yours for £2 million

A home worth nearly £2 million is up for sale on Hayling Island – and it looks like something straight out of Grand Designs.

The five-bedroom detatched house, in Northney, is on the market with a guide price of £1,995,000. Estate agents Fine and Country have been marketing the property in recent months. The eye-catching home has a large reception hall, five bathrooms, and a roof-top terrace with a fitted hot tub. Find out more here.

