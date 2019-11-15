This coal barge has been turned into a home - and is up for sale for £400k in Gosport

Have your say

A FORMER coal barge has been turned into a home in Gosport.

The boat, which was used on the canal linking Leeds to Liverpool in a former life, is on the market for £400,000.

This converted coal barge in Gosport is up for sale

It is moored in Gosport and has three bedrooms spread across two floors.

The boat was completely redeveloped by its current owners who have turned it into a home.

The 1250 sq ft home has three bedrooms, a large open plan living area and its own deck all with waterside views and mobile living.

Describing the converted boat on its website, estate agent Aucoot said: ‘Over a beautiful wood and rope walkway, you enter the boat through a front door handmade from wood reclaimed from Ryde Pier on the Isle of Wight, including a bronze vintage porthole.

Enjoy a view while you are dining.

READ MORE: Inside the coal barge that has been converted into a £400k home in Gosport

‘The top deck is taken entirely with a substantial open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen, as well as a separate WC.

‘At the opposite end, large bi-fold doors open out to a deck – with Ekki decking reclaimed from a water tower in Liverpool and its own barbecue.

‘From here you can sit and watch the wide sea views. Downstairs, three bedrooms and a large master bathroom which has a full-sized bath, separate shower, double sinks and underfloor heating.

‘The wooden flooring across both floors is taken from a Victorian school in Portsmouth, dating back to 1865.’

The boat’s hull itself has been restored, with specialist metal blasting inside and out.

READ MORE: The £1m Hambledon cottage for sale which has its own summer house and workshop

A Valiant Eco Tech Plus LPG Boiler supplies hot water to nine reclaimed cast iron radiators, two towel rails and the shower. The boat has three smoke alarms and two heat alarms which are hardwired.

The mooring is residential and costs approx £1165 per quarter. There is a small entrance yard, where the owners have built a shepherd’s hut and wood store.

In addition, there is secure car parking.

To book a viewing or for more information contact Aucoot by calling 020 7112 4907 or emailing sales@aucoot.com.