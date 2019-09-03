This Edwardian-era pub received a £20,000 makeover - now it needs a publican to serve punters

A pub built in 1900 is looking for a tenanted landlord.

The Graham Arms, in George Street, Fratton, could be yours for £17,000. Brewery Wadworth, which owns the premise, took over the site on July 24, after the previous landlady closed the pub.

According to the Norman Taylor, a retail development manager for the brewer, it has spent ‘a considerable amount of money’ to ensure the pub is ready for a new tenant.

He said: ‘We’ve spent more than £20,000.

‘We’re looking for someone to bring it back to life.’

The pub was designed by architect AE Cogswell, famous for designing pubs across the area, as well parts of original Fratton Park stadium.

Originally owned by Gibb's Brewery, the pub became part of the huge Whitbread estate as a consequence of that company's buy-out of Portsmouth's Brickwood's Brewery in 1971. In 1991, Wadworth bought the site.

Previous landlady Vicki Milligan gave the pub its first refurbishment in 30 years in 2016.

Norman said the company was looking for a tenant who can take advantage of its position ‘in the heart of the community,’ with the pub being a 10-minute walk from Pompey’s ground.

He said: ‘It’s a good community pub and has lots of potential.’

Wadworth is advertising the premise as suiting ‘an experienced, community-focused operator’ with the ‘drive to maintain the pub's current level of footfall via an extensive weekly activity programme.’

The pub is licensed to play live and recorded music Friday to Sunday from 8pm to 11.30pm. The main bar has seating for approximately 30, along with a separate ‘snug’ area that could accommodate a further 16 people. Outside, the beer garden can seat 24 on six pub benches by the brick BBQ set. Upstairs, the pub has five bedrooms for private accommodation, and a private bedroom.

Wadworth is looking for a deposit of £8,000 and working capital of £5,000, with stock estimated to cost £4,000. The tenant would sign a full-tie agreement, offering Wadworth drinks including Wadworth 6X, Wadworth Bishops Tipple, Wadworth IPA.

Wadworth operates more than 200 pubs across London and the south of England, as a mix of tenanted and managed premises.