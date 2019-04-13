This Gunwharf Quays cafe has committed to going completely plastic-free 

A CAFE in Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quays has committed itself to going 100 per cent plastic-free.

The Real Eating Company has announced that plastic is being eliminated from its cafes, as it switches to using plant-based alternatives.

Managing director Helena Hudson said: ‘Without doubt, food and drink packaging has contributed to the plastic waste hazard in our environment and I really wanted to do something about this in our business as we use a lot of packaging.

‘It took a while to source plant-based alternatives for everything we needed but we did it. Once you start looking into this industry, it is amazing what can be made out of plants.’

The News has partnered up with The Final Straw Solent to campaign for businesses to make the switch to plastic alternatives, to protect the future of our planet.

Colin Wilding, general manager of Gunwharf Quays, says that the shopping outlet is proud of the cafe for taking action against single-use plastic waste.

He said: ‘Sustainability and recycling are very close to our hearts here at Gunwharf Quays – we have our own onsite recycling centre and we have one of largest arrays of solar panels on a shopping centre in Europe.

‘We are proud to support brands like The Real Eating Company to reduce the volume of waste that is produced, demonstrating our commitment to a sustainable retail experience.’