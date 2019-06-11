This historic Hampshire train carriage is on the market for you to live in

Have your say

You might have taken a ride on an historic train, but have you ever thought about living in one?

Train enthusiasts can now make their dreams into a reality by renting a 1922 first class railway carriage – which is sitting on train tracks.

Estate agents Pearsons are marketing the unique property, found on tracks next to the disused Horsebridge Railway Station in Test Valley.

The two-bedroom grade II listed London and South Western Railway carriage, which once helped carry Second World War troops from Salisbury Plain to Southampton, is on the market for £1,095 a month.

It has been recently refurbished with a ‘modern fitted kitchen’, an open plan living area and double glazing.

Each bedroom has a double bed, built-in drawers and a hanging rail, as well as an en-suite with basin, heated towel rail and shower cubicle.

The living area has an electric heater and air conditioning unit, electric oven and hob, washing machine and under counter fridge.

Residents will also have two parking spaces, and access to two areas of communal grounds with views of the River Test.

The railway line opened in 1865 and helped carry horses and ammunition to Southampton during both world wars. It was later shipped to France, leaving the station disused.

The property is unfurnished, and has a rental deposit of £1,150.

The carriage is available to let through Pearsons estate agents in Romsey.