This is what Sky is doing to get Portsmouth online after internet blackout

SCORES of homes have been left without internet across Portsmouth after a fibre optic cable broke, one of the UK’s biggest providers has said.

Sky has apologised for the issue, which is affected people from across Portsmouth, Cosham, Gosport, Havant, Hayling Island and Bedhampton.

The firm said the issue was caused by a cable break under the A27.

Engineers have been called in to try and repair the situation but Sky has warned internet services for customers could be disrupted for much of the day.

Taking to Twitter, Sky Help Team said: ‘Extensive repair work is required on the broken cables, so our on-site engineers are currently exploring temporary solutions to implement whilst they work on main repairs.’

However, the team later tweeted: ‘Engineers have determined that the alternative solutions to restore service are not feasible. Traffic management on the A27 will commence at 14:00 to allow engineers to begin repairs on the fibre cable break in safety.’

This incident was first reported to the media and telecoms giant at about 8am.

Since then, engineers have been working on trying to restore internet to customers.

The company has an update service available on Twitter and it’s website.

Alternatively, for those unable to access any internet, a helpline has been set up at 07860015557. This can only receive text messages, not calls.