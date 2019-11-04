This is when a new Beales department store is set to open in Fareham

Have your say

A NEW department store on the vacant site of a closed Marks & Spencer is coming to Fareham this week.

Beales, a Bournemouth-based department store chain with 22 shops across the UK, will open in Fareham Shopping Centre at 9am on Friday, November 8.

The store will create 30 new jobs in the 27,000sq ft site on the ground floor of the shopping centre.

Beales’ owner and chief executive, Tony Brown said it would bring him 'great pleasure' to open the new branch - as he is a ‘local boy’.

He said: ‘My first job was in the Schweppes factory.

‘And with my wider family still living in Gosport, I know my mum will be pleased to be able to use her Beales card on a regular basis.’

The vacant unit has been empty since the M&S outlet closed on Sunday, April 21.