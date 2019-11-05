This is when the lights at Spinnaker Tower will be switched back on

A CITY landmark will light up the sky once more after months of darkness.

Spinnaker Tower in Gunwharf Quays will showcase its updated lighting system with a 'breath-taking' run of displays starting on November 15 as part of a winter show across the shopping centre.

Lights were switched off at the iconic structure in early September to install a new control system as it was revealed it was running off an outdated floppy disk program.

Portsmouth City Council's culture boss, Councillor Steve Pitt, said: 'As one of the most iconic landmarks on the south coast, we have a duty to ensure the Spinnaker Tower continues to be a world class tourist destination and place for residents to visit.'

A total of 96 lightbulbs in the tower were also replaced with energy efficient lights. Overall the new system will save the council £28,000 a year in maintenance costs and will increase the efficiency and lifetime of the lights.

The system will also allow for the lights to be controlled remotely and set to music.

Cllr Pitt added: 'This major upgrade illustrates how we continue to be proactive in finding new ways to improve our buildings and attractions whilst simultaneously looking to save energy and money.

'The new capabilities of the Spinnaker Tower lights are truly breath-taking and we look forward to being able to show residents exactly what it can do.'

The free Light Show Spectacular at Gunwharf Quays will feature the iconic attraction's new lighting system, as well as lights by the outlet's harbour and canal which will be set to music, across nine consecutive evenings at specific times.

Light shows will run from November 15 to November 23. They will run daily at 5pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8pm from Sunday to Thursday, and at 6pm, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Following this event the Spinnaker Tower will then run light shows every evening, from sunset until 11pm.

The future colour of the tower is still yet to be decided, with its current sponsorship deal with Emirates coming to an end next year.

Councillors have previously said a new sponsorship deal will be sought.