This is where a new Greggs bakery could open in Portsmouth

CONFUSION surrounds the opening of another Greggs in Portsmouth after the bakery giant would not confirm plans for a new store - despite proposals being submitted to the council.

In an application made by Industrial Property Investment Fund the fast-food outlet has been earmarked for a new unit in the Admiral Park Industrial Estate, in Hilsea.

Plans have been submitted for a new Greggs in Portsmouth. Picture: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

The planning statement submitted to Portsmouth City Council in October this year described a 'small-scale cafe which will provide a food and drink facility to serve the local workers.'

It also said: 'Greggs has identified Admiral Park Industrial Estate as an ideal opportunity to expand its offer within Portsmouth.

'Greggs considers that the proposed pod and its existing town centre operations perform different roles within discreet markets which do not impact upon one another.'

READ MORE: Cruel boyfriend who dished out punishment beatings to his partner in Portsmouth is jailed

If approved the business would generate 13 new jobs - three full-time and 10 part-time - and would have five designated car parking spaces.

It would open from 6am to 6pm between Monday and Saturday, and 9am to 5pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

However, when approached by The News for comment a Greggs spokeswoman said: 'We're looking into the possibility of opening a new shop in Portsmouth in the next few years and will have more information about exactly where and when in the near future.’

There are already six Greggs stores in Portsmouth including one in the nearby Airport Industrial Estate.