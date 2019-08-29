This new Portsmouth cafe is fusing art, coffee and doughnuts together

THIS new cafe is a unique blend of coffee, doughnuts and art and is one of the most Instagrammable places in the city.

Hideout Coffee has just opened in Portsmouth and offers gourmet doughnuts, coffee to suit all tastes and a cool space to spend time.

The doughnuts are made fresh on site every day by kitchen manager and ‘doughnut queen’ Ella Ballard and speciality coffee is prepared by baristas Becca Sattler and Ursula McQuoid and manager Ross Shackleford.

They also sell their espresso coffee as well as branded Hideout t-shirts in store, which they plan to use to build Hideout into a brand in itself.

They hope to be a landmark in the city and hope to be somewhere that people can come and relax, or an alternative to the university library for students to study.

Ross said: ‘We want to be a staple in peoples’ lives. We want to be somewhere people can come with big groups of friends or even make friends with strangers. We’re coffee experts but we can cater to anyone’s tastes if they’re just trying it for the first time.’

The original coffee shop was on the ground floor of I Love Dust design studio, above Starbucks Coffee in Guildhall walk.

The owners of the studio felt like they spent too much money on Starbucks while at work so invested in a coffee machine, which they felt they needed a barista to use, so hired a barista - which soon turned into an invite only coffee shop in the downstairs area of the studio, before expanding into a shop of its own just down the road.

The shop, in Lord Montgomery way has quirky decor throughout its two floors, with artwork prints across the walls and greenery on every table and a whole room almost completely pink except from a black and white patterned floor, which was inspired by the original shop.

A lot of the decor has been thriftily bought from charity shops and car boot sales - including the giant table which was previously a bank teller’s table - and everything has been designed at the design studio where the shop originated.