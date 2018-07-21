This Portsmouth networking event is putting the social back in social media 

A NETWORKING event that allows people to meet their Linkedin contacts in person is to return to the city.

The first LinkedInLocal event took place on June 7 at the Village Hotel in North Harbour, Portsmouth, and saw 155 people attend.

The event, run by Ian Gribble and Carl Hewitt, was so successful they have organised for it to return to the hotel on September 20.

Ian said: ‘We had 155 people attend the first event which raised over £1,000 for our nominated charity Breast Cancer Haven in Titchfield.

‘Due to the popularity and success of the first event we are limiting tickets for the second event and nearly half the tickets available have already been sold.

‘Our nominated charity for the second event is Pompey In The Community and is being kindly sponsored by Vostron.’

LinkedInLocal started in Australia, with the idea to ‘put the social back into social media’ and to meet the person behind the LinkedIn profile.

As well as networking opportunities, Helen Richards from The Little Calm Company will be offering taster massages and Emma Paxton from Imagistic will be returning to provide her unique way of graphically recording the event.

Tickets cost £10 with a £1.37 booking fee, which includes a welcome drink and canapes. To buy go to eventbrite.co.uk. The event starts at 6pm.