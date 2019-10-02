This Portsmouth pet boutique is offering free supplies to homeless dogs over the winter

THE WINTER can seem daunting for those living on the streets, but this Portsmouth boutique pet store is taking some of the stress off with their new ‘street dog spots’.

Parker’s Pets, which runs three stores in Elm Grove, Clarendon Road and The High Street in Cosham has started a movement to help make homeless people and their furry friends a little bit more comfortable through the colder months.

Jade and Louis Elliot, owners of Parker's Pets Boutique Pet Services, which has branches Clarendon Road, Southsea, Elm Grove, Southsea and High Street, Cosham.

They will offer free supplies such as blankets, food, toys and treats, as well as pet wipes, dry shampoos and other pet toiletries.

Owners Jade and Louis Elliott had the idea to do something to help after seeing the amount of homeless people and their dogs while out walking their own and customers’ dogs near their Clarendon Road branch and wanting to use their business to help them.

Jade said: ‘The dogs that we walk are fortunate enough to have warm beds every night and these dogs aren’t fortunate enough.

‘We’re mad about dogs so any way we can help we will. We want to create something where homeless people can come in and help themselves.

‘We’re in such a lovely position with our business that’s grown so much that we can use it as a platform to help other people. If we can use it to help other people we will.’

SEE MORE: Numbers of dachshunds rescued by RSPCA up by 600% - including this cute Miniature Dachshund at the Stubbington Ark

A post, shared on the business’ Facebook page appealing for donations from dog lovers across the city has already been shared over 1,000 times and has received support from businesses who are setting up their own donation boxes to give to the Parker’s Pets team.

A pet food firm has offered to donate food to them, as well as a keen knitter offering to knit blankets and jumpers to keep the pooches warm.

Jade has been overwhelmed with the response from people in the area.

She said: ‘We were really shocked it’s

been really lovely.’

SEE MORE: This Leigh Park pensioner has collected 27,000 thimbles - now she's after a Guinness world record

Her and Louis have a large selection of dogs in their family, including therapy dog Hudson, who they take with them when they volunteer at a care home in Southsea.

The business is currently in the finals of the Animal Star Awards in the best pet related business category.