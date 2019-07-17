This Portsmouth university graduate has set up a personalised pancake business

AN ex University of Portsmouth student has launched a pancake-making business.

Eloise Houghton has started up Fat Stacks Southsea after graduating from her business management with entrepreneurship course at the university.

She runs her business mainly through Instagram and Facebook, but will also serve up pancakes around Portsmouth and beyond at several pop-up markets.

The first on her list is the Love Southsea market on Palmerston Road on August 3.

Customers will be able to choose from a range of sweet and savoury toppings and sauces to create their own personalised stack, or try one of the pre-set stacks, including Eloise’s favourite combination – strawberries and sausages.

She also offers gluten-free stacks.

The 22-year-old started the business after being a fussy eater for most of her life and struggling when eating out, because she felt she always wanted to mix and match foods but couldn’t.

She began experimenting with foods and spent a lot of time cooking and baking with her sister.

She had the idea for Fat Stacks when she was at college, but decided to go to university before pursuing her dream.

She recently secured over £500 funding from the university to start up her business through the Nest programme, which is a business incubator that works to help graduates start their own businesses.

She said: ‘The funding was such a good opportunity for someone at the starting point like me and I was so grateful to receive it. The money has allowed me purchase my equipment and organise other elements of the business to set up at the first market.’

Eloise’s plan for Fat Stacks is to continue serving up delicious pancake combinations with a food truck that she will take to festivals and she hopes to eventually have a permanent storefront in Portsmouth for everyone to enjoy her stacks.