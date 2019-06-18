This Southsea clinic is helping men boost their confidence - by battling hair loss

A CLINIC in Southsea has launched that helps battle hair loss.

Black Velvet Clinic, which is based within a treatment room at Medusa Salon, in Southsea, held a launch party last week to celebrate its opening.

It was launched to help boost men’s confidence after suffering from hair loss.

Owner Andrew Styles offers scalp micropigmentation, which is a tattoo-like procedure that leaves the client with the appearance of a full head of shaven hair.

He also offers microneedling, which is a treatment that uses needles to reduce the scars from bad hair transplants.

Although Andrew set it up to help men to gain confidence, the treatment is open to both men and women.

Clients can either have a full-head shaven look or can have hair strokes added to areas of their hair that is thinning to give the look of thicker hair at the root.

Andrew set up the clinic after he got the treatment himself a couple of years ago and felt like his confidence was significantly boosted and wanted to help other men like him to feel the same way.

He said: ‘I fully understand the impact on mental health for men who suffer from hair loss. I want my clients to reclaim their confidence and sense of wellbeing just like I did.

‘I decided to become a qualified specialist to enable others to feel the same way. I talk to clients during their pre-consultation to find out exactly what they need and to explain the process, it has been amazing to be able to help rebuild people's self-esteem with this unique service.’

He started losing his hair when he was around 18 and went on to have a hair transplant, but wasn’t happy with the results.

A few years later he received the scalp micropigmentation treatment and said that his confidence grew because of it.

He has been doing scalp micropigmentation for around a year and has previously been working in Brighton and London.

Andrew also works at the salon as a nail technician and has worked with professionals on the X-Factor and at the Isle of Wight Festival.