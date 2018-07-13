Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to Hampshire this summer

Thomas the Tank Engine will be visiting parts of Hampshire this year and it sounds like it will be the perfect day out for families.

The beloved train and the Fat Controller will be making two stops in our county in the coming months – a two-day trip to Eastleigh and an eight-day stay in Alresford.

Fans both young and old will get the chance to take a ride on the classic storybook character at the events.

Thomas the Tank Engine and the Fat Controller have taken time out of their busy schedules to make the trip from the Island of Sodor to come to Hampshire.

Read More: 7 free things to do in Portsmouth this summer

The blue train will be coming to Mid Hants Railway Watercress Line, in Alresford, next month visiting from August 4 to August 12 before returning to Eastleigh Lakeside Steam Railway on September 8 and staying until September 9,

The event at Eastleigh is a My First Day Out With Thomas, while the one in Alresford will be a more traditional Day Out With Thomas.

As well as taking a ride on a steam Thomas the Tank Engine train there will also be a variety of Thomas and Friends themed activities. There will be a variety of food and drink options available for purchase as well.

My First Day Out With Thomas is a family event that features narrow gauge or light railway engines.

You will experience a ride behind a smaller Thomas, meet other smaller engines and enjoy a variety of Thomas and FriendsTM themed entertainment.

Guests will also have the opportunity to meet The Fat Controller from the Island of Sodor. It is more aimed at younger Thomas fans.

Read More: Fareham’s 999 day is a hit with kids and families

Tickets can be booked online and will be posted to you, unless you have selected the e-ticket option – although if you buy them closer to the date of the event you can collect them from the station.

Tickets purchased online are not available for refund unless the event has been cancelled and an alternative date is not suitable.

If you are wanting to attend the Thomas event in Eastleigh prices range from £15 for adults, £12 for children and free entry for kids aged two and under.

While for the Day Out With Thomas in Alresford tickets cost £18 for adults, £12 for children, and free entry for youngsters aged two and under – there is also a family ticket option for two adults and two children which costs £54, which saves £6.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here