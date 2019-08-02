Thorntons chocolate shop at Cascades Shopping Centre in Portsmouth is closing down

A MUCH-LOVED chocolatier in Portsmouth city centre is closing down.

Thorntons will close its doors for good tomorrow.

It is part of the chain’s closures across the country.

A spokeswoman for Thorntons said: ‘Like any retailer, we are continuously reviewing our store estate to ensure we are in the locations that meet our customer needs. As a result of such a review, the decision was taken to close the store.

‘Currently, four staff members are employed at the store and we are looking to find them other employment opportunities where possible. Thorntons has been delighted to serve our many local customers over the years and we would encourage them to shop for their favourite Thorntons products at our Worthing store or online at thorntons.co.uk in the future.’

The Cascades store has been open for 21 years. Its former branch in Gunwharf Quays also closed.

The nearest Thorntons store is a franchise store in Lock’s Heath.