Three customers face network issues in Portsmouth

CUSTOMERS of the Three phone network are facing service issues after connection problems were identified in the Portsmouth area.

Users received a text from Three which stated the problems affected those in the PO1 2RX area of Portsmouth which covers Isambard Brunel Road and Dugald Drummond Street.

A spokesperson for Three said: ‘We are aware that some customers are experiencing an issue with their service in the Portsmouth area.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience and our engineers are working hard to bring service back to normal.’