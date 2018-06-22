Three housing development site managers honoured by the National House-Building Council for their work

THREE housing development site managers have won top national awards for their work.

Matt Annalls, Nick Street and Phil Cripps, from Barratt Homes, have won Pride in the Job awards, from the National House-Building Council.

Matt won for his work at Waterlooville development Berewood Heath with Nick honoured for work at Monarchs Keep in Bursledon and Phil for his work at New Quarter in Bordon.

Each year more than 16,000 site managers enter the competition and are judged against strict evaluation criteria, with just 450 winners chosen.

Jon Green, managing director from Barratt Developments in Southampton, said: ‘These awards demonstrate that our site managers are building some of the best quality homes in the country. Customers who buy a home on a winning site are benefiting from a really high quality product.’