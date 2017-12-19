Timpson leader speaks at Solent Business Summit

Have your say

ENTREPRENEUR Sir John Timpson addressed visitors as a keynote speaker at the Solent Business Growth Summit 2017.

Sir John described his company’s unique, upside down management style that he believes is a key factor to the shoe repair firm’s success.

Speaking at the Ageas Bowl’s Hilton Hotel, Sir John said: ‘Our key to success is doing things differently.

‘I find the best way to plan is with an A4 pad and a biro.

‘We have no marketing department and we don’t advertise, but we do look after customers and staff well.’

Guests at the event described Sir John’s speech as ‘fascinating’.