Timpson leader speaks at Solent Business Summit

Guest speakers Irene Graham, front left, and Sir John Timpson, front right, with sponsors and representatives, back from left, Paul Duckworth of Smith and Williamson, Russell Mogridge of Hughes Ellard, Gwyn Price of Santander and Lucy Grey of Trethowans.
ENTREPRENEUR Sir John Timpson addressed visitors as a keynote speaker at the Solent Business Growth Summit 2017.

Sir John described his company’s unique, upside down management style that he believes is a key factor to the shoe repair firm’s success.

Speaking at the Ageas Bowl’s Hilton Hotel, Sir John said: ‘Our key to success is doing things differently.

‘I find the best way to plan is with an A4 pad and a biro.

‘We have no marketing department and we don’t advertise, but we do look after customers and staff well.’

Guests at the event described Sir John’s speech as ‘fascinating’.