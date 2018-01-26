Titchdfield garden centre and farm shop raises vital funds for The Rainbow Centre

An award-winning garden centre and farm shop has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Garsons in Titchfield has raised an impressive total of £5,620 for its charity of the year in 2017, The Rainbow Centre in Fareham.

Money has mounted up thanks to charity boxes at the tills, collections at late-night shopping events, and staff Christmas jumper donations.

Two members of staff also braved an abseil down Portmouth’s Spinnaker Tower to support the charity.

The Rainbow Centre supports children and adults suffering with neurological disorders, brain injuries or strokes.

Four years ago, the charity almost closed its doors but has been able to continue its work thanks to fundraising support from generous residents and companies in the surrounding area.

Garsons adopted the charity in April, 2016 and since then has raised more than £10,000.

Garsons charity liaison Rachel Rogers said: ‘We are proud to have been able to raise funds for such a fantastic local charity.

‘The work The Rainbow Centre does in helping people of all ages overcome these life-changing conditions is just incredible and it has been a humbling experience to support their work all this time.’

The garden centre will now be looking for a new charity to support in the coming year.

Yvonne Campbell, senior community fundraiser at The Rainbow Centre, said: ‘We owe a big thank you to Garsons and all its customers for the support and funds they have given us.

‘It has helped keep the centre doors open so we can continue to inspire and help more local people. We are now looking for a new sponsor but will always be grateful to Garsons.’

For more information go to rainbowcentre.org.