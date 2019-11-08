Toby Carvery in Portsmouth will now deliver roast dinners to your door

Those who love a roast dinner in the comfort of their own home but don’t feel like cooking now have an answer to their prayers, as Toby Carvery has launched home delivery.
Teaming up with delivery service Just Eat, the pub chain will bring your roast dinner straight to your door.
Only 62 out of the 158 Toby Carvery restaurants are currently offering this service. But the good news for people in Portsmouth is the list includes the company’s Hilsea restaurant.
What can I order?
Customers can choose from a normal roast, meat-free roast, sandwiches, wraps, fry up breakfast, and a range of puddings.
Although, the choice of meat on offer depends on which branch you’re ordering from, the options usually include turkey, beef, pork and lamb.
Each meal also comes with a side of potatoes, carrots, peas, seasonal veg, and a Yorkshire pudding and gravy. You can also choose to add a range of sides to your order.
How much do meals and delivery cost?
The meals cost the same as they usually would, but dining at home means you won’t be able to refill your Sunday roast plate like you can when enjoying the carvery in a restaurant.
The cost of delivery ranges between £2.49 and £2.79, depending on the restaurant. Delivery time is expected to take between 45 and 60 minutes, but this can vary.
For more information or to find your nearest branch, visit: tobycarvery.co.uk/restaurants
Which restaurants will deliver?
Ainsdale
Aintree
Aldenham
Almondsbury
Barnes Park
Basildon
Bessacarr
Bexleyheath
Binley
Blackpool
Bolton
Bradford
Captain Manby
Cocket Hat
Darlington
Eden Park
Edenthorpe
Edinburgh West
Enfield
Exeter
Festival Park
Friary
Frimley House
Goldington
Gravesend
Harlow
Hemel Hempstead
Hilsea
Hogsmill
Horsforth
Kenton Bank
Kings Norton
Langley Green
Lauriston Farm
Liberton
Lincoln
Lower Earley
Maidstone
Moby Dick (Chadwell Heath)
Morley
Oaklands
Old Forge
Park Place
Ravenswood
Romford
Rotherham
Snaresbrook
South Croydon
Southend
Stoneycroft
Strathclyde Park
Sutton Park
Telford
Thorpe Bay
Wakefield
Walsall Broadway
Warrington
Watermill
Widnes
Willingdon Drive
Worcester West
Worthing