Tom Cruise and the Duke of Richmond at the final day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Picture: Dominic James

The Hollywood star made time to visit before heading to Wembley Stadium, where he is on the guest list as one of the VIPs for the Euro 2020 final.

Motorsport’s ultimate garden party returned to the grounds of Goodwood House in West Sussex this year as a pilot event under the government’s Events Research Programme.

The Duke of Richmond said: ‘More than anything else it is the people who make our events so special; the drivers, the teams, our staff and above all the fans.

‘It has been fantastic to see so many people enjoying the Festival of Speed over the weekend.’

This year’s event celebrates 2020’s planned theme of The Maestros - Motorsport’s Great All-Rounders, featuring drivers, teams and manufacturers who have shown their true greatness by succeeding across a variety of motorsport disciplines.

One of the founding patrons of the Festival of Speed, ‘Mr Goodwood’ Sir Stirling Moss – who died last April - will be commemorated at Goodwood’s motorsport events in 2021.

At the Festival of Speed, Mercedes-Benz displayed the fearsome 300 SLR 722, in which Sir Stirling and co-driver Denis ‘Jenks’ Jenkinson won the 1955 Mille Miglia, as well as a W196 Formula 1 car of the type Moss used to win his first Grand Prix, at Aintree in 1955.

The world’s fastest cars and drivers took on the Hillclimb for the Sunday Shootout to compete for glory.

Joining the celebrations in the F1 Pit Lane were the McLaren F1 Team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Red Bull Racing Honda, Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow, and Williams Racing.

The Michelin Supercar Paddock offered the opportunity see the world’s newest, most powerful and fastest cars.