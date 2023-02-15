The popular Canadian restaurant will be opening its first sit-in and drive-through site at Fareham Business Park in Lederle Lane adjacent to KFC after being granted planning permission by Gosport Borough Council last week.

The coffee shop/restaurant building would be situated to the west of the site with car parking on its eastern side and the drive-through lanes on the southern side of the site. No details of the hours of opening hours have been shared yet.

Tim Hortons can be found across the country, including this branch in Burnley, and will soon be opening in Hampshire too. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The news has been welcomed by readers with many expressing their delight on The News’ social media page welcoming the decision. Among them was Kristie Samantha Burton who said ‘I’m buzzing for this’ while Heather Drackett delighted said ‘it’s here!!!!’

More details about when work on the new restaurant will begin is expected over the next few months.

For more about Tim Hortons visit its website.