Tom Hortons in Gosport: Delight at news Hampshire will get its first restaurant

Gosport residents have been expressing their delight at news Tim Hortons has been given the go-ahead to open its first Hampshire branch in the town.

By Kelly Brown
16 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 10:03am

The popular Canadian restaurant will be opening its first sit-in and drive-through site at Fareham Business Park in Lederle Lane adjacent to KFC after being granted planning permission by Gosport Borough Council last week.

The coffee shop/restaurant building would be situated to the west of the site with car parking on its eastern side and the drive-through lanes on the southern side of the site. No details of the hours of opening hours have been shared yet.

Tim Hortons can be found across the country, including this branch in Burnley, and will soon be opening in Hampshire too. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
The news has been welcomed by readers with many expressing their delight on The News’ social media page welcoming the decision. Among them was Kristie Samantha Burton who said ‘I’m buzzing for this’ while Heather Drackett delighted said ‘it’s here!!!!’

More details about when work on the new restaurant will begin is expected over the next few months.

For more about Tim Hortons visit its website.

Sweet treats at Tim Hortons. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
