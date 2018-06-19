Top award for Trethowans’ banking partner

Have your say

OUTSTANDING work by a law firm’s banking partner has been recognised with a top award.

Sophie Eales, from Trethowans, which sponsors The News’ Business Excellence Awards, was given a top award at the Solent Deals Award 2018.

She was named Lawyer of the Year in the awards, with judges citing her experience in cross-department work and expertise in working in multi-disciplinary teams on a wide range of deals for her win.

Sophie joined Trethowans three years ago and has led the development of a dedicated banking team.

She said: ‘This is a tremendous accolade and I’m delighted to have won. To have a dedicated banking team is unusual and it’s working extremely well to have the expertise clients need under one roof.’

Sophie acts for major UK lenders including HSBC, Lloyds and Santander and her team works closely with the corporate finance team.