Top funeral experts from Korean visit Havant 

FUNERAL experts from Korea visited Havant to learn from their overseas counterparts.

The Oaks Crematorium, owned by Southern Co-op, welcomed the experts last week.

The guests received a tour of the crematorium, including the service hall, the memorial courtyard, woodland, gardens and bee hives.

The site was the only UK crematorium visited by the group of 18, which included the chairman of the Korean Federation of Funeral Directors.

Ian Rudkin, from Southern Co-op, said: ‘We were very privileged to receive a visit from this group. They were particularly impressed with the range of technology in the service hall and the different memorials available.’

The visit was organised by the Korea National Council for Cremation Promotion to encourage more people in Korea to consider cremation.