Top Gosport consultant is ‘best in the business’

Have your say

A GOSPORT-based recruitment consultant has been awarded a coveted accolade.

Helen Clarke from Berry Recruitment received the ‘top consultant’ award from national recruiter Berry Recruitment Group (BRG).

The group held the ceremony for its 200 staff working across 36 branches.

Consultant Helen specialises in placing candidates in temporary and contract positions and was recorded as one of the best recruiters at BRG in 2017.

She was presented with her award by director Spencer Berry.

MD of the group Chris Chown said: ‘Our Gosport branch had a very successful 2017 along with neighbouring branches in Southampton and our Wild Recruitment branch in Portsmouth.

‘Helen has shown consistent success through the year which resulted in her being one of the best consultants across the business for placing candidates in temporary positions.

‘The group as a whole enjoyed another successful year and we have started 2018 very positively.

‘Unemployment remains very low nationally,

‘Operating in a competitive sector requires talented recruitment consultants to achieve success, and that is what we have across the group and in Gosport.’