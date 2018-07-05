Top royal honours for international recruitment firm in Fareham

AN INTERNATIONAL recruitment firm has spoken of its pride at receiving top royal honours for the second time in five years.

Protec, which specialises in technical and engineering recruitment, won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

It celebrated with a party for its 11 staff and top guests the Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson, and Mayor of Fareham Susan Bayford.

The firm, founded in 2003, is based in Fareham. It supplies technical skilled staff across a range of industries worldwide. Protec received the award, in the international trade category, for improved year-on-year export figures over the past three years.

Martyn Smith, Protec’s director of aircraft maintenance, said: ‘We’re delighted to be a recipient of this prestigious award. We believe in the work that we do, and it’s great to know that we not only make a difference to people’s lives, but are also helping to boost the UK economy.’

Managing director Malcolm Roberts added: ‘Earning this award proves that we are on the right track in terms of our business growth strategy and customer focus.

‘We really appreciate having our efforts recognised by the Queen’s Award and we put this down to the hard work and determination of our team.

‘We’re very grateful to our customers and our staff for making Protec successful in the UK and internationally.’

A Queen’s Award for Enterprise is one of the most prestigious awards a UK company can win. Only 230 accolades were awarded this year. They are given on the Queen’s birthday for outstanding achievement across four categories: sustainable development, promoting opportunity through social mobility, innovation and international trade.

Protec also won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise for international trade in 2013.