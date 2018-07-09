Top support from dragon for Havant business fund 

TV DRAGON and entrepreneur Theo Paphitis has shown his support for a fund that supports businesses in Havant.

The £100,000 Havant Business Support Fund was started last year by Havant MP Alan Mak with backing from the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership and funding from central government.

It was designed to support budding entrepreneurs looking to start a business, but also supports existing business owners from across Havant, looking to grow by developing new products or services.

Mr Paphitis visited Langstone Hotel on Hayling Island to meet business owners and Mr Mak last week to show his support.

He said: ‘I know from personal experience on Dragons’ Den how valuable funding is when starting or growing a business.

‘Alan and the Solent LEP are working together to provide vital investment into the local area and I encourage anyone interested to apply.’

One of the businesses to benefit from last year’s fund was manufacturer Straightpoint, in New Lane. It used the money to expand and buy machinery. The firm has grown 20 per cent in a year and has taken on three new employees and an apprentice.

Mr Mak said: ‘I want more residents to apply so we can turn great ideas into reality.’

Businesses can apply for between £10,000 and £75,000. For more go to AlanMak.org.uk/BusinessFund