Town hailed a defence hub

HAVANT has been backed as a key future defence hub by an MP.

Guto Bebb, defence procurement minister, has championed Havant-based firm Lockheed Martin on securing a contract to build new missile defence systems for the Navy’s next generation of hi-tech frigates.

BAE Systems awarded the aerospace giant the deal to build the MK 41 vertical launching system for the Type 26.

Havant MP Alan Mak asked the minister to congratulate the firm.

Responding, Mr Bebb said: ‘I am very pleased to join my honourable friend in congratulating the company. The Type 26 is a fantastic ship for the Navy, and I think the fact that, again, we see UK industry providing components for the Type 26 is an example of the way in which the Ministry of Defence is contributing to innovation and growth in the UK economy.’