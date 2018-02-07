Town’s broadband stats are second highest in the UK

ALMOST everyone in Gosport now has access to superfast broadband.

According to statistics from thinkbroadband.com, Gosport has the second highest coverage of superfast broadband, with 99.7 per cent of premises having access.

The town also has an average download speed of 36.4mbps.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘Access to superfast broadband is great news for families and businesses in Gosport.

‘Because of the actions of this government almost every family and business in the UK can now get a quicker internet connection – meaning we can all use the internet faster and more easily, whether that means businesses reaching new customers, or parents doing the weekly shop.

‘There is more to do, but each week we are reaching thousands more premises, and data released today underlines the important progress we have already made.

‘By investing in the things that improve people’s day to day lives we will build a Britain that is fit for the future.’