Toys R Us saved from collapse as creditors agree to new financial plan

Toys R Us has staved off the threat of administration after creditors to the company ‘overwhelmingly’ agreed to a restructuring plan that will secure around 2,500 jobs.

The beleaguered retailer’s proposal for a company voluntary arrangement won the approval of 98 per cent of creditors, including the backing of the Pension Protection Fund.

However, while the CVA will allow Toys R Us, which has branches in Portsmouth and Southampton to stay afloat, at least 26 loss-making UK stores will shut as part of the restructure, meaning up to 800 jobs are set to be lost. It has previously said its Basingstoke store would close.

Consultations with employees are set to start in the new year.

Toys R Us UK managing director Steve Knights said: ‘We are pleased to have secured the support of our creditors and will be working closely with them in the months ahead.

‘The vote in favour of the CVA represents strong support for our business plan and provides us with the platform we need to transform our business so that we can better serve our customers today and long into the future.

‘All of our stores across the UK will remain open for business as normal until spring 2018.

‘Customers can continue to shop online and there will be no changes to our returns policies or gift cards across this period.’

The fate of all 3,200 Toys R Us jobs was hanging in the balance ahead of the ballot.