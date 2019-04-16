Traders to team up today for new market

Have your say

TWO city traders will team up today to put on their first ever so-called Creatives Market.

The event will be run by Love Southsea and hosted by shopping hotspot Gunwharf Quays until April 22.

It is set to showcase the talents of local traders in fields including jewellery, clothing, art, photography and crafts.

Love Southsea founder, Lulu Whitmore, said: ‘We are delighted to announce our first ever market in Gunwharf Quays.

‘Some of the very best local traders will be joining us, giving Gunwharf Quays’ customers an opportunity to purchase unique products, created locally.’

Love Southsea has become popular for the markets it runs across the area, including a frequent pop-up in Palmerston Road.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, is excited for today’s launch – and said the centre is ‘so lucky to be within a city that generates so much creative talent’.

The market will run daily from 11am until 6pm.