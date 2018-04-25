Training course helps firm spot £80k saving

Have your say

A GROUP of Gosport-based business specialists has helped a fellow firm identify over £80k worth of savings.

LEAN business consultants, Fedden USP, assisted Zenergi Utility Consultants by providing the results of its LEAN training.

Neil Fedden

The Southampton-based business has made ‘significant improvements’ to both customer service and operational efficiency since embarking on the programme delivered by Fedden.

The firm also identified £80k of savings per annum.

Customer service company Zenergi specialises in energy procurement, invoice validation and contract management.

Zenergi agreed to Fedden USP’s training course to give its wider team the tools to review its processes.

A Business Improvement Techniques (BITs) Level 2 workshop was delivered to 20 delegates, who reviewed 300 processes to identify where efficiencies could be improved.

Fedden USP owner Neil Fedden said: ‘We have enjoyed working with Zenergi and the delegates were all very enthusiastic and keen to learn.

‘We received some very positive feedback from them and I’m pleased to report that all 20 passed the Adult Apprenticeship in Business Improvement Techniques.’