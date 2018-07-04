Training firm in Fareham shows that it’s fighting fit with hat-trick of prestigious awards

DEDICATION and commitment at a fitness training firm has been rewarded.

Future Fit Training, which runs courses in personal training, pilates and nutrition from its base at Fort Fareham in Newgate Lane, Fareham, has been named Supplier of the Year at the ukactive Active Uprising awards.

Judges praised the Future Fit team for their ‘unrivalled commitment to driving standards and safe guarding the quality of education and training in the industry’.

Managing director Rob Johnson said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted. As we prepare to celebrate our 25th anniversary, to be presented with an award which recognises all the work we do with our customers to raise standards of training in the sector, is especially close to our hearts.

‘Being recognised for our dedication and commitment to provide our customers with a highly educated, respected and professional workforce makes me so proud. I want to thank each and every one of the team.’

m for their passion.’

The company has also been presented with the Training Provider of the Year award last year and in 2016.