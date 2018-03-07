Transalis in big partnership

Have your say

A SUPPLY chain connector has partnered with a solutions giant.

Award-winning tech firm Transalis, based in Portsmouth, is teaming up with Eureka Solutions to provide its extensive client base of leading brands including Argos, Microsoft and Superdrug with the latest supply chain solutions.

Transalis aims to improve the ways organisations communicate and transact with suppliers, partners and customers.

Transalis co-founder and MD, Aniello Sabatino, said: ‘We are excited to partner with Eureka Solutions and are looking forward to continuing to grow our custom supply chain management offering.

‘We are always improving our methods of helping organisations communicate and transact. We are therefore looking forward to our continued collaboration with Eureka Solutions.’