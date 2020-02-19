Transport firm Meachers Global Logistics wins £1.5m contract with Portsmouth-based Geest Line

Gary Whittle, commercial director at Meachers Global Logistics and Dirk Hoffman, general manager for commercial at Geest Line with one of the Meachers fleet delivering Geest Line cargo.

Meachers Global Logistics, a Hampshire-based provider of international freight and transport logistics services, has been selected by shipping company Geest Line to consolidate and deliver Geest Line’s goods to the Portsmouth Docks.

The partnership will utilise Meachers’ capabilities and expertise in logistics to enable Geest Line to optimise its supply chain by consolidating its distribution.

It will see Meachers deliver Geest Line’s Caribbean cargo to Portsmouth docks using its fleet of dedicated vehicles.

Dirk Hoffman, general manager for commercial at Geest Line said: ‘Meachers’ experience and expertise in delivering transport services are second to none. It is auspicious that we share the same county as a logistics company of such credentials and we have no doubt that our partnership with Meachers will generate new efficiencies and position us for continued growth.’

The shipping firm’s distribution will be consolidated using Meachers’ expertise and fleet of vehicles, delivering 150 tonnes of fast-moving consumer goods from Geest Line each week.

Southampton-based Meachers Global Logistics has built an esteemed 50-year reputation for excelling in warehousing and logistics solutions supported by exceptional customer service. Gary Whittle, the commercial director of Meachers Global Logistics said: ‘Meachers Global Logistics is delighted to be providing Geest Line with a bespoke consolidation and delivery service to support their business. We are committed to delivering outstanding logistics services to our clients and look forward to developing a lasting relationship with Geest Line.’

Geest Line has been an exclusively Europe-to-Caribbean freight operator for more than 60 years, with weekly westbound sailings from Portsmouth. Its fleet handles a range of general cargo from tiny perishables to large project machinery, returning from the Caribbean with fruit and tropical produce, for the UK and European markets.