Travel and weather report

IT’s a cloudy start for the city this morning with some sunshine expected this afternoon.
Any mist or fog from yesterday afternoon has lifted to leave sunny spells and a slight risk of shower.
Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 9C.
TRAVEL
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 –
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – Delays of six minutes and increasing on Gosport Road Northbound.
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays