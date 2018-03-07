Travel and weather report

Have your say

IT’s a cloudy start for the city this morning with some sunshine expected this afternoon.

Any mist or fog from yesterday afternoon has lifted to leave sunny spells and a slight risk of shower.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 9C.

TRAVEL

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 –

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Delays of six minutes and increasing on Gosport Road Northbound.

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays