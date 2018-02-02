Travelodge is poised to move into town centre

AFTER proposing a joint hotel venture with the council last year, a new budget chain is set to move into a town centre.

Travelodge and Fareham Borough Council have been in talks about suitable sites in the borough for a new 80-bedroom hotel.

Leader of the council, Councillor Sean Woodward said: ‘Travelodge has identified the need for a hotel in our town and we will very much welcome the company.

‘We are getting spaces and finding sites that might be suitable.’

Cllr Woodward was also pleased that the move would see more jobs created in the area.

He added: ‘Having a new hotel built would mean more jobs for the area and be a boost to the economy.’

Chief executive of Travelodge Peter Gowers wrote to the council last year about a joint venture with the local authority.

During the last three years the chain has completed seven local authority partnerships to finance new hotels creating jobs in the areas and generating income.

He said: ‘More and more local authorities are under pressure to find ways to help regenerate their historic town centres and local communities.

‘Adding a low-cost hotel like Travelodge is an increasingly attractive choice, as it draws visitors, creates jobs and helps boost the local economy.’

A spokesperson for Travelodge confirmed the company was looking for sites: ‘I can confirm that we are looking for a site in and around the Fareham area, with no site yet identified.’

Fareham Borough Council already has plans for a hotel in the town as part of its own regeneration project.

Last year Premier Inn was named as the operator for a potential 84-bedroom taxpayer-owned hotel in the town centre.

The new four-storey unit is planned for the vacant offices at the back of Fareham Shopping Centre above the existing Waterstones shop and will create 40 jobs.

Previously Cllr Woodward said: ‘We have already agreed to build a Premier Inn above the shopping centre and we are paying for it as part of our property investment.’

The council will fully fund the investment of the hotel and is set to work with the shopping centre’s operators Roubaix Group to bring forward the development.