Cafe Boho, located in Rail Lane, Hayling Island, has won over the locals with its rich embellishments consisting of natural, wooden textures and its fabulous menu. The cafe, which is owned by Alice Mantle, officially opened its doors on May 20 and it has gone down a treat ever since.The young entrepreneur has experience in the industry as her family has a history of running food and drink establishments on the island. This experience prompted her to venture out on her own and open up a trendy new spot which is within walking distance of the beach.
Toasted ciabattas take centre stage at the cafe with the team serving up fantastic dishes including the salami toasted ciabatta and the spicy tunacado ciabatta.
A spokesperson for Cafe Boho said: “We sell toasted ciabattas, we are doing freshly squeezed juice which a lot of people like – we do fresh coffee, pastries and cakes.
"We are a stone’s throw from the beach on a busy corner and it’s going really well.
"It has been busy, it is going really well and people are really liking it – it is good the way we have done it – it’s cool and trendy but it’s for younger and older people.”