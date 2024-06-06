Cafe Boho, located in Rail Lane, Hayling Island, has won over the locals with its rich embellishments consisting of natural, wooden textures and its fabulous menu. The cafe, which is owned by Alice Mantle, officially opened its doors on May 20 and it has gone down a treat ever since.The young entrepreneur has experience in the industry as her family has a history of running food and drink establishments on the island. This experience prompted her to venture out on her own and open up a trendy new spot which is within walking distance of the beach.