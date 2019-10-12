Trendy fashion store Seasalt opens in Whiteley today

A fashion clothes store has opened in Whiteley today.

Cornish brand Seasalt opened its doors this morning and has been giving out cakes and fudge, and is also running a 20 per cent discount all day.

A spokesman said: ‘Join us to celebrate, with live entertainment for our friends Short Drag Roger and illustration by Becki Clark, who will be personalising mini pots for you to take home. We’ll have sweet treats, including cupcakes from Ros Summers Cakes.

‘Come join us for 20 per cent off all day and a free gift with purchases.’

It also has a store in Winchester.