Two friends from Southsea set up events company putting on Sunday Funday events for girls

GIRLS in the city are in for a special Sunday treat thanks to two friends who have set up a new business together.

The Girls Room is an events company that was set up by Nehanda Roberts and her friend Rosie McGee to give girls a ‘safe space’ to come together and enjoy the company of new and existing friends, as well as brunch and bottomless prosecco.

Rosie McGee, left, and Nehanda Roberts, both 22 from Southsea, are launching an events company called The Girls Room exclusively for girls, through which they will host 'Sunday Fundays' at the Emporium Bar in Southsea'Picture: Sarah Standing (281019-334)

They will hold several Sunday Funday events throughout the year.

Nehanda said: ‘We’re lacking something like this in Portsmouth. It’s such a big city and I don’t think there’s anything to connect the girls in Portsmouth.’

Hosted by the Emporium Bar in Southsea, the first Sunday Funday event will take place on Sunday, December 15.

There will be bottomless prosecco, speciality cocktails, luxury graze boards and more.

There will be a raffle on the evening, which over 40 businesses in the area have donated prizes for.

Some prizes include free makeup, lashes, meal platters, cake treats, graphic designs and more.

All of the profits from the raffle tickets will be donated to women’s mental health charity Wish.

Nehanda, who is a law student at the University of Portsmouth, felt it was important to support the charity as it’s something that affects so many young girls.

The 22-year-old said: ‘I think mental health is so important and it is such a taboo, so it’s a good charity to give to. Mental health happens to all of us, not always to the same extent but it’s something every girl suffers with at some point. With Instagram there’s so much pressure on girls. Hopefully this gives them a sort of safe space.’

Her business partner Rosie, who is a fashion marketing graduate from the University of Winchester also felt the same.

There will also be entertainment on the evening, including singer Martin James and Vince Hilaire DJing into the night.

The dress-code theme for the event is ‘naughty or nice’ and the best dressed guest will win a prize.