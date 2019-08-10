Two men injured after Greggs sign crashes to ground at Portsmouth city centre shop

Have your say

The front sign of a Greggs branch in Portsmouth has toppled over as strong winds batter the city.

Photos taken at the scene show the sign lying outside the shop at the south end of Commercial Road, near to Portsmouth and Southsea train station.

Ambulances and police officers have been at the shop this afternoon.

Alan Cole, who was passing by the shop after the sign fell down, said two people were lying on the ground being treated by paramedics.

He said: ‘When I got there two people were being treated on the ground and they were taken away in two ambulances.

‘One had a neck brace on and there were also doctors from the air ambulance and police there.’

Hampshire Constabulary and South Central Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

The incident comes after strong gusts of up to 50mph were forecast for most of the UK, including Portsmouth.

A yellow-level weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, who have warned of travel disruption across the country today.

High winds have been pummelling the area since last night, with weekend events having to be cancelled or be dialled down.

Hovertravel has cancelled services today, while a tree on the railway line has been causing delays between Havant and Haslemere.

Staff at the bakery declined to comment when contacted by The News.