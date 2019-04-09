Have your say

TWO new catering businesses are coming to Southsea’s Palmerston Road.

Savills, on behalf of landlord Schroder UK Real Estate, has announced two new arrivals – Loungers and O'Brien's Sandwich Bar.

Loungers, the national all day dining restaurant group, has agreed a 15 year lease on 36-38 Palmerston Road.

O'Brien's Sandwich Bar, a new independent cafe operator, has signed a 10 year lease on number 32.

Nicola Pring from Savills said: ‘The town already benefits from an exciting leisure scene and we are pleased to provide two new brands.’