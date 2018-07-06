Two tech firms sponsor UK conference exploring innovative customer engagement technologies

Have your say

INNOVATIVE technology that is transforming the customer experience will be showcased at a major conference by digital firm Ultracomms.

The Fareham company has partnered with digital contact centre DOTS to sponsor the Customer Engagement Transformation Conference, which takes place on Thursday in London.

The event will bring together brands and innovators from across the communications and tech industries to discuss satisfying customer demands in the digital age.

Derwyn Jones, chief executive of Ultracomms, said: ‘We look forward to showcasing how our omni-channel platform is revolutionising the way businesses engage with their customers.

‘Businesses are finding that interaction through digital channels such as webchat, SMS and social media are increasingly important and are expected by customers.’