Two young Portsmouth entrepreneurs are doing so well in business they’ve taken on an apprentice

TWO young entrepreneurs who credit their success to an apprenticeship scheme have spoken of their pride at taking on their first apprentice.

Carl Hewitt and Reece Matthews, both aged 21, run Digital Dinos, a digital marketing agency based at Lakeside, North Harbour, Portsmouth.

The company, which they started in 2016 after completing apprenticeships at Portsmouth College, has seen rapid success, leading them to needing to take on extra members of staff.

They contacted Portsmouth College to see what help they could offer in hiring an apprentice – and swiftly hired Jess Moon, 20 as a new trainee account manager.

Jess will work full time at Digital Dinos headquarters but she will also study one day a month for a Level 3 Digital Marketing Apprenticeship at Portsmouth College.

Carl, from Farlington, said that it was important to them to support young talent.

He said : ‘It’s great to welcome Jess on board. She impressed us with her knowledge and enthusiasm, both crucial for any successful career.

‘Being apprentices ourselves, we know how invaluable these opportunities are for young people to get their first foot on the corporate ladder.’

Reece said: ‘Digital marketing is an evolving market and there has never been a better time to join such an exciting industry.

‘We look forward to the coming year and what it holds for the team.’