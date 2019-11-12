Tyson Fury spotted enjoying scrambled eggs in Chichester cafe

Tyson Fury was spotted enjoyed scrambled eggs and salmon during a visit to Chichester.

The heavyweight boxer, nicknamed the Gypsy King, spent last Friday morning in Crispins Café in East Street with his father John.

From left: John Fury, Simon Newman and Tyson Fury. Picture via Crispins Cafe

Cafe owners Jo and Simon spoke to the pair and had a picture taken with them, which they later posted on Facebook.

Crispins owner Jo Newman said: ‘It was on the house because my husband is a big fan.

‘When he left he asked if we wanted to take a photo. It was a one off event.’

Jo said although she had watched Tyson Fury fight before, she didn't recognise him initially.

Jo and her husband Simon took over Crispins ten months ago and said this weekend was their best yet though she didn't believe it is linked to the boxer's visit.

In 2015 Tyson Fury won the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO world belts by beating long-reigning world champion Wladimir Klitschko in Germany.

In his upcoming autobiography he has spoken out about a suicide bid in the aftermath of his win over Klitschko, after becoming overcome by a feeling emptiness and reaching 28 stone.