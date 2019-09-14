Unique bag designer Jo opened her garden in Stubbington for this year's Hampshire Open Studios

DRAGON’S Den approved Jo Melton showcased her unique designs from her front garden last month.

Jo took part in Hampshire Open Studios, where she showcased her business The Seaside Sew and sold hand-made bags and accessories at her home in Stubbington.

The event is an art exhibition which sees artists and designers set up stalls in different locations across the county, including their homes and studios and allows visitors to make their way through a map.

Jo said that she was pleased with the amount of people that paid her stall a visit over the 10 days leading up to the bank holiday Monday.

Describing herself as ‘fabric obsessed’, Jo works out of her shed in her back garden, which she is hoping to replace with a bigger shed due to the growth of her business.

Her products, which are designed and made completely by herself, are coastal and beach themed because of her love for the coast.

She likes to be thrifty and sustainable with her materials, buying a lot of her products from charity shops, using vegan leather and recycling other fabrics.

Two years ago, her business was selected as the winner of Dragon’s Den investor Theo Paphitis’ Small Business Sunday award.

Theo launched the award on Twitter to help promote and celebrate small businesses.

Jo takes part in the Port Solent waterside market on the second Sunday of every month.

Hampshire Open Studios, born in 2000, now sees over 280 venues open for the public to meet the makers, learn more about their work and get stuck in with workshops.