Here are the benefits and universal credit payment days over the Christmas period. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed the changes to payment dates during the bank holiday long weekend this year.

And for some people it could be good news – with payments arriving earlier than expected.

If payment dates fall over the weekend or on bank holidays, the DWP tends to pay benefits earlier rather than later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what you need to know:

When is Easter and the bank holidays?

The holiday falls on Sunday (April 17) this year.

Meaning Good Friday is on Friday and Easter Monday is on April 18 – with both days being bank holidays.

Universal credit

For residents of Portsmouth and the surrounding areas who receive universal credit, here are the payment dates for over Easter:

Over Christmas

- If you are due to be paid on Good Friday, you will be paid on Thursday

- If you are due to be paid on April 16, you will be paid on Thursday

- If you are due to be paid on Easter (April 17), you will be paid on Thursday

- If you are due to be paid on Easter Monday (April 18), you will be paid on Thursday

Child Benefits

If you receive child benefits, then your payment date could change over Easter. Here’s when you will be paid:

- If you are due to be paid on Good Friday, you will be paid on Thursday

- If you are due to be paid on Easter Monday, you will be paid on Thursday

For those who receive tax credits, here is how payment dates will change over Easter:

- If you are due to be paid on Good Friday, you will be paid on Thursday

- If you are due to be paid on Easter Monday, you will be paid on Thursday

How to contact the DWP for help with universal credit

Universal credit helpline

Telephone: 0800 328 5644

Textphone: 0800 328 1344

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism.