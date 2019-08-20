The upcoming August bank holiday is the last one of the year before Christmas, and many people find it a stressful time for claiming benefits.
The upcoming August bank holiday is the last one of the year before Christmas, and many people find it a stressful time for claiming benefits.
The four day week – welcomed by those in work – can mean people who rely on benefits worry that their payments could be delayed.
The bank holiday always falls on the last Monday of August, meaning this year it is on Monday August 26. As most benefit payments – including universal credit payments and tax credits – are paid into claimants’ accounts on Monday or Tuesday, the bank holiday can mean your money arrives on a different day that week.
READ MORE: Portsmouth mum reveals how Universal Credit has left her threatened with eviction
Here’s everything you need to know about when your payments could come in this August bank holiday.
When do your payments normally come in?
Universal credit is paid on the same date every month, unless that date falls on a weekend or a bank holiday.
Other payments come in at different intervals.
Child Benefit – every four weeks except single parents who are paid weekly in advance
Child Tax Credits – every four weeks or weekly
Working Tax Credits – every four weeks or weekly
READ MORE: Almost 1,000 Hampshire families in debt since start of Universal Credit
Employment and Support Allowance – every two weeks
Income Support – every two weeks
Job Seeker’s Allowance – every two weeks
Attendance Allowance – every four weeks
Carer’s Allowance – every four weeks
Disability Living Allowance – every four weeks
State Pension – every four weeks
Pension Credit – every four weeks
Personal Independence Payment – every four weeks
READ MORE: Millions of pounds are being stolen from the taxpayer by fraudsters falsely claiming Universal Credit
Could they be delayed?
If any of your payments are due to fall on August 26, there is a system in place to prevent them from arriving any later.
The government makes sure that claimants are paid on the last working day before the bank holiday, meaning that the money would arrive on August 23.
This could still influence your budget however, as the money will need to last the extra three days.
How to know if you are eligible for benefits
To find out if you can claim benefits you need to use a benefit calculator.
The government recommends these ones: Policy in Practice, entitledtoor or Turn2us.
You will need to fill in accurate details about you savings, income including your partner’s (from payslips, for example), existing benefits and pensions (including anyone living with you), outgoings (such as rent, mortgage, childcare payments) and council tax bill.